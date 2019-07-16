What is Spamnesty?

Spamnesty is a way to waste spammers' time. If you get a spam email, simply forward it to [email protected], and Spamnesty will strip your email address, pretend it's a real person and reply to the email. Just remember to strip out any personal information from the body of the email, as it will be used so the reply looks more legitimate.

That way, the spammer will start talking to a bot, and hopefully waste some time there instead of spending it on a real victim. Meanwhile, Spamnesty will send you an email with a link to the conversation, so you can watch it unfold live!

Current state

WARNING: The service isn't done yet! It looks like crap and there may be loads of wonky stuff going on. That said, you can help by cautiously using it for a bit, and opening an issue if you notice something wrong or if you have any suggestions.

Also, it turns out email is expensive. Please donate to keep the service running!

Thanks for your help!

Conversations

Person Subject Date Msgs
Tara Hale Let's Talk mnesty.com Community 16 Jul 2019 17
Patricia Stevens Someone has your password 16 Jul 2019 19
Taylor Wood Good day dear stranger 16 Jul 2019 25
Jeffrey Lindsey Hello, 16 Jul 2019 28
Dustin Weber Offer expires at 8PM 16 Jul 2019 18
Debbie Gardner A EGP tem o que você precisa pra começar a semana animado! 16 Jul 2019 37
Sarah Roman U.S AMBASSADOR FUND PAYMENT SCHEDULE. 16 Jul 2019 18
Margaret Santiago MD RE: FW: 15 Jul 2019 31
Paul Lyons Dear Beneficiary, 15 Jul 2019 24
Noah Edwards Volte a dirigir tranquilamente 15 Jul 2019 26
Robert Reid yuor password vr502stan 15 Jul 2019 18
Erin Barrera Website design/ redesign /SEO / Mobile Apps 15 Jul 2019 31
Brittany Torres Tá ligado nas melhores ofertas? 15 Jul 2019 23
Amanda Roberts Pepsi Award Winner c 15 Jul 2019 30
Matthew Perry Any Man Can Last 2.5 Hours Wives Are 15 Jul 2019 16
Jeremy Floyd Chegou o desconto que faltava 15 Jul 2019 39
Rebecca Peterson 𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐔𝐩 & 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞! Shocked Mortgage Tip 15 Jul 2019 24
Joseph Deleon Assistant Inspection Director John F. Kennedy International Airport 15 Jul 2019 20
Jeffrey Preston DDS PO: Review OneDrive 15 Jul 2019 16
Carol Sanchez Från David Soanes 15 Jul 2019 33
Andres Taylor Job 15 Jul 2019 20
Ricky Wells Hi there my great mate, 15 Jul 2019 24
Sarah Russell Salutation man 02 Apr 2019 40
Kimberly Hunter Email Reminder - You are a winner in the big Smartphone Competition 02 Apr 2019 36
Erica Hale The 1 Diet that Lets You Eat FAT 02 Apr 2019 36
Amy Robles Final Notice for an Social Network Survey 02 Apr 2019 38
Elizabeth Webb Pepsi Award Winner ugwnqtx 02 Apr 2019 37
Scott Guerrero Justin 02 Apr 2019 41
Mr. Jermaine Mckay I am single, need for some romantic romance 02 Apr 2019 36
Amy Caldwell FROM THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (FBI). 02 Apr 2019 35
Maxwell Gates Só 12 e 13 Março Descontos até 50% 02 Apr 2019 19
Amanda Barton HAVE YOU BEEN ABLE TO RECEIVE YOUR FUNDS? 02 Apr 2019 39
William Charles First message, I want to know u better 02 Apr 2019 37
Mr. Albert Moran Im searching a man who prefers being loved 02 Apr 2019 41
Sally Silva Data Scientist St Louis MO GC or USC 02 Apr 2019 37
Dave Collins YOUR URGENT REPONSE NEEDED. 02 Apr 2019 34
Mary Welch Can I Trust You? 02 Apr 2019 38
Michael Lindsey Hey there my great pen-friend. 02 Apr 2019 33
Joshua Fernandez Pepsi Award Winner ekecqk 02 Apr 2019 23
Vicki Smith greet to You from amusing:) Let's talk:-) 02 Apr 2019 38
Daniel Erickson Re: Urgent Attention: 02 Apr 2019 40
Ashley Stephenson Re: 50 in 61 Days: New No Exercise 'Skinny Pill' Melts Belly Fat 02 Apr 2019 39
Alan Meyer Switch Auto Insurance and you could Save $509 02 Apr 2019 40
Dawn Smith Contact Me Asap For Your Due Fund Escrowed To The Federal Reserve Bank. 02 Apr 2019 38
David Manning Im striving to get pleasure by striving real love 02 Apr 2019 37
Christopher Johnston E-commerce Website Development Magento, Woocommerce, Opencart 02 Apr 2019 37
Donna Patel Delivery approved 02 Apr 2019 33
Maria Cooper Java Developer | Alpharetta, GA | Contract 02 Apr 2019 36
Ronald Miller Anticipate to Receive: DDIPIJ 02 Apr 2019 38
Samantha Peters Could we make love offline 02 Apr 2019 38