What is Spamnesty?

Spamnesty is a way to waste spammers' time. If you get a spam email, simply forward it to [email protected], and Spamnesty will strip your email address, pretend it's a real person and reply to the email. Just remember to strip out any personal information from the body of the email, as it will be used so the reply looks more legitimate.

That way, the spammer will start talking to a bot, and hopefully waste some time there instead of spending it on a real victim. Meanwhile, Spamnesty will send you an email with a link to the conversation, so you can watch it unfold live!

Current state

WARNING: The service isn't done yet! It looks like crap and there may be loads of wonky stuff going on. That said, you can help by cautiously using it for a bit, and opening an issue if you notice something wrong or if you have any suggestions.

